French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 T2 Biosystems Inc:
* T2 biosystems reports first quarter 2017 results and corporate update
* Sees Q2 research revenue to be below $100,000
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Q1 revenue $941,000
* Q1 revenue view $2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company anticipates total operating expenses for Q2 of 2017 to be between $12.3 million and $12.9 million
* Company anticipates continued growth of product revenue in Q2 of 2017 from an increase in T2Candida panel sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: