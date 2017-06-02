June 2 TA Corporation Ltd:
* Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kong
Hwee Iron Works & Construction Pte Ltd to set up a joint venture
company
* Shareholdings of group and Kong Hwee in proposed joint
venture business are 80% and 20% respectively
* Under terms of MOU, proposed joint venture business will
manufacture PPVC modules in Johor, Malaysia
* MOU to set up JV company in design, development,
manufacturing and distribution of prefabricated prefinished
volumetric construction modules
* Transaction to not have material impact on earnings per
share of TA Corporation for financial year ending 31 december
2017
