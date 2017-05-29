UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Ta Global Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 64.4 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 237.2 million rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 157.8 million rgt; year-ago qtrly net profit 533,000 million rgt Source text f(bit.ly/2rciErx) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources