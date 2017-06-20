June 20 TAALERI OYJ

* TAALERI RAISES ITS PROFIT FORECAST

* TAALERI PLC ADJUSTS ITS ESTIMATE OF OPERATING PROFIT OF YEAR 2017 UPWARDS.

* ‍OPERATING PROFIT TARGET FOR GROUP IS OVER 20 PER CENT,​

* IN JANUARY-JUNE 2017, GROUP'S OPERATING PROFIT IS ESTIMATED TO EXCEED 35 PER CENT OF INCOME.

* ‍OPERATING PROFIT FOR FULL YEAR IS ESTIMATED TO BE OVER 25 PER CENT OF INCOME.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)