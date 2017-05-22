BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 TAALERI OYJ:
* TAALERI KIERTOTALOUS KY INVESTS EUR 2.1 MILLION IN ETELÄ-SUOMEN LÄMPÖHUOLTO OY
* TAALERI KIERTOTALOUS KY NOW OWNS ABOUT 40 PERCENT IN ETELÄ-SUOMEN LÄMPÖHUOLTO OY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)