UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
* AUSTRAC proceedings resolved
* Has entered into an agreement with AUSTRAC to resolve federal court proceedings between parties.
* Parties will seek orders from court that Tabcorp pays a penalty of $45.0 million
* parties will approach court within seven days to seek an order that tabcorp pays above amount
* AUSTRAC will withdraw remaining allegations of non-compliance.
* will make a number of admissions of non-compliance with its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing obligations
* investment is scalable and transferrable, including in context of Tabcorp's proposed combination with tatts group
* AUSTRAC will withdraw remaining allegations of non-compliance.
* fy17 dividend target remains greater of 90% of npat before significant items and amortisation of victorian wagering and betting licence or 24 cents per share
* if court agrees to make orders sought, tabcorp will recognise expense in its financial statements for year ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources