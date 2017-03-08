March 9 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
* Tabcorp notes ACCC announcement,tts-tah.ax
* Notes statement of issues released today by ACCC in
relation to proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts Group
Limited
* Believes it is well advanced in addressing issues
identified in SOI
* ACCC has identified several other issues which may raise
concerns
* "Tabcorp has committed to divest its Odyssey gaming
services business and is well advanced with a sale process"
* ACCC has also identified several issues which are unlikely
to raise concerns
* ACCC raised one substantial issue of concern, is in
relation to electronic gaming machine monitoring services and
repair, maintenance services in queensland
* "Tabcorp will continue to review the soi and assess its
options to maximise the prospects of receiving competition
approval for the transaction"
