March 9 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* Tabcorp notes ACCC announcement,tts-tah.ax

* Notes statement of issues released today by ACCC in relation to proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts Group Limited

* Believes it is well advanced in addressing issues identified in SOI

* ACCC has identified several other issues which may raise concerns

* "Tabcorp has committed to divest its Odyssey gaming services business and is well advanced with a sale process"

* ACCC has also identified several issues which are unlikely to raise concerns

* ACCC raised one substantial issue of concern, is in relation to electronic gaming machine monitoring services and repair, maintenance services in queensland

* "Tabcorp will continue to review the soi and assess its options to maximise the prospects of receiving competition approval for the transaction"