March 16 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* Federal court approves Austrac settlement

* Federal court has approved that settlement, under which Tabcorp will pay a penalty of $45.0 million (plus Austrac's legal costs on an agreed basis)

* Tabcorp will recognise an expense in respect of penalty amount in its financial statements for year ending 30 june 2017

* This expense will be treated as a significant item

* FY17 dividend target remains greater of 90 pct of NPAT before significant items and amortisation of Victorian wagering and betting licence or 24 cents per share