UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 Tableau Software Inc
* Tableau reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.71
* Q1 revenue $199.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tableau Software Inc qtrly closed 294 transactions greater than $100,000, up 10% year over year
* Tableau Software - "Subscription reduces risk for customers, lowers upfront investment and we expect will lead to higher demand for Tableau over time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.