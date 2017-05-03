May 3 Tableau Software Inc

* Tableau reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.71

* Q1 revenue $199.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tableau Software Inc qtrly closed 294 transactions greater than $100,000, up 10% year over year

* Tableau Software - "Subscription reduces risk for customers, lowers upfront investment and we expect will lead to higher demand for Tableau over time"