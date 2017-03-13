BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc
* Tabula rasa healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 loss per share $0.39
* Q4 revenue $27.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $25 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $116 million to $118 million
* Tabula rasa healthcare inc - there are no debt extinguishment charges anticipated in 2017
* Tabula rasa healthcare inc - net income (loss) is expected to be in range of a net loss of $0.5 million to net income of $0.9 million in 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $116.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14