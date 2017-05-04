BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA sells its whole stake in Tubacex at 3.25 eur/shr - Fidentiis
June 19 Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA:
May 4 TAG Immobilien AG
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
* Says FFO for Q1 2017 rises to eur 28.5m or eur 0.20 per share, after eur 27.0m and eur 0.19 per share in Q4 2016
* Purchase of c. 2,700 residential units in Q1 of 2017, closing scheduled for end of Q2
* Vacancy in residential units of portfolio drops to below 6% for first time; 5.9% in March 2017
* NAV per share rises to eur 11.73 (31 december 2016: eur 11.53)
* Dividend payment of eur 0.57 per share for 2016 scheduled for May 2017, dividend per share for 2017 increases to eur 0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, June 19 Nigerian stocks rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday, lifted by gains in cement and banking shares extending a rally which started last month, traders said.
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received