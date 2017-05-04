May 4 TAG Immobilien AG

* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions

* Says FFO for Q1 2017 rises to eur 28.5m or eur 0.20 per share, after eur 27.0m and eur 0.19 per share in Q4 2016

* Purchase of c. 2,700 residential units in Q1 of 2017, closing scheduled for end of Q2

* Vacancy in residential units of portfolio drops to below 6% for first time; 5.9% in March 2017

* NAV per share rises to eur 11.73 (31 december 2016: eur 11.53)

* Dividend payment of eur 0.57 per share for 2016 scheduled for May 2017, dividend per share for 2017 increases to eur 0.60