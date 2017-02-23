RPT-Weeks after near-collapse, Home Capital plants seeds of recovery
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
Feb 23 TAG Immobilien AG
* Says exceeds FFO forecast for 2016 and increases FFO and dividend guidance for 2017
* Proposes dividend of 0.57 eurper share for 2016
* Says dividend forecast for 2017 lifted to eur 0.60 per share
* Says FY FFO up by 27 pct to eur 97.0m, or by 16 pct to eur 0.72 per share
* Says FFO reaches eur 27.1m in Q4 2016, up from eur 25.0m in previous quarter
* Says FFO forecast for financial year 2017 raised to between eur 110m and 112m, or eur 0.77 per share
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's securities regulator said on Friday that it hopes U.S. index provider MSCI will decide next week to include the country's so-called A shares in its Emerging Market Index - but if not, Chinese capital market reform will not be derailed.
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.