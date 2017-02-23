Feb 23 TAG Immobilien AG

* Says exceeds FFO forecast for 2016 and increases FFO and dividend guidance for 2017

* Proposes dividend of 0.57 eurper share for 2016

* Says dividend forecast for 2017 lifted to eur 0.60 per share

* Says FY FFO up by 27 pct to eur 97.0m, or by 16 pct to eur 0.72 per share

* Says FFO reaches eur 27.1m in Q4 2016, up from eur 25.0m in previous quarter

* Says FFO forecast for financial year 2017 raised to between eur 110m and 112m, or eur 0.77 per share

