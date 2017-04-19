April 19 TAG Oil Ltd:

* TAG Oil Ltd - capital budget for company's 2018 fiscal year will be up to approximately c$27.4 million

* TAG Oil Ltd - capital budget for company's 2018 fiscal year will be funded entirely by forecasted cash flow and working capital on hand

* TAG Oil Ltd - TAG Oil is estimating that fy2018 revenue from operations will be about c$28 million

* TAG Oil Ltd - sees 2018 production averaging about 1,400 BOE/D

* TAG Oil Ltd - expects to exit FY2018 with production of about 1,900 BOE/D