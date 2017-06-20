WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Tag Oil Ltd:
* Tag Oil Ltd - ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, 2017, were 4,143 mboe compared to 3,619 mboe 2P reserves reported by Tag Oil at March 31, 2016
* Tag Oil Ltd - an approximate 12% decrease due to 438 mboe produced over 12-month period in fiscal year 2017
* Tag Oil Ltd - Cheal-E5 well is back on production, and Tag Oil has development plans to bring Cheal-E2 and E6 wells back on line in near term
* Tag Oil Ltd - an approximate 27% increase in annual reserves revisions of 962 mboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.