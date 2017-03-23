BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 TagMaster AB:
* Board proposes a rights issue of about 36.9 million Swedish crowns ($4.20 million)
* Shareholders of TagMaster have right to subscribe for one (1) new class B share per five (5) existing shares; subscription ratio 1:5
* Subscription price in rights issue is 1.10 crown per share
* Rights issue is about 74% guaranteed through subscription commitments from existing shareholders, board and management and guarantee commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7913 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)