March 23 TagMaster AB:

* Board proposes a rights issue of about 36.9 million Swedish crowns ($4.20 million)

* Shareholders of TagMaster have right to subscribe for one (1) new class B share per five (5) existing shares; subscription ratio 1:5

* Subscription price in rights issue is 1.10 crown per share

* Rights issue is about 74% guaranteed through subscription commitments from existing shareholders, board and management and guarantee commitments