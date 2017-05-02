May 2 Tahoe Resources Inc

* Tahoe reports record results in first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $251 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.5 million

* Tahoe Resources Inc - Full-year 2017 production and cost guidance for both silver and gold remains unchanged

* Tahoe Resources Inc - Reported total silver production in Q1 2017 of 5.7 million ounces, 17% higher than previous quarter

* Q1 2017 gold production totaled 119.1 thousand ounces, compared to record production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4 2016

* Tahoe Resources Inc - Q1 2017 gold production totaled 119.1 thousand ounces, compared to production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4 2016