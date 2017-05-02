French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe reports record results in first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $251 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.5 million
* Tahoe Resources Inc - Full-year 2017 production and cost guidance for both silver and gold remains unchanged
* Tahoe Resources Inc - Reported total silver production in Q1 2017 of 5.7 million ounces, 17% higher than previous quarter
* Q1 2017 gold production totaled 119.1 thousand ounces, compared to record production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4 2016
* Tahoe Resources Inc - Q1 2017 gold production totaled 119.1 thousand ounces, compared to production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: