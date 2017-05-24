UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
May 24 Tahoe Resources Inc:
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Tahoe Resources - claim has had no impact on existing operations at mine which continues to meet or exceed company's 2017 guidance
* Tahoe Resources - claim alleges mem violated Xinca indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting escobal mining license to Tahoe's unit, minera San Rafael
* Tahoe Resources Inc - believes that claim by Calas is without merit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21 Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
June 21 Tropical Storm Cindy weakened slightly on Wednesday afternoon as it headed toward landfall on the Texas-Louisiana border, but it still threatened to bring flash floods from Texas to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).