June 19 Tahoe Resources Inc:
* Tahoe provides Escobal update
* Tahoe Resources - protestors near town of Casillas in
Guatemala has been blocking primary road that connects Guatemala
City to Escobal mine near Minera San Rafael
* Tahoe Resources Inc - company's shipments and supplies
have been delayed
* Tahoe Resources Inc - anticipates production and financial
performance to be in line with mid-year expectations at end of
Q2
* Tahoe Resources Inc - "we anticipate that our performance
at mid-year will be well within expectations relative to our
guidance"
