May 15 Taiga Building Products Ltd

* TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD. ANNOUNCES MAY NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT

* IT WILL BE PAYING MONTHLY INTEREST PAYMENT OF $11.6667 PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL VALUE SUBORDINATED NOTES

* PAYMENT WILL BE MADE TO NOTE HOLDERS OF RECORD AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MAY 31, 2017 AND WILL BE PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: