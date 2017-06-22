June 22 Taiga Building Products Ltd:

* Sales for Q4 increased to $286.1 million from $279.9 million in same quarter last year

* Board decided not to declare, pay first instalment payment of semi-annual dividend policy with respect to 2017 FY's net earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: