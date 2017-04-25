April 25 Taiji Computer Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 18.0 million yuan to 27.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (18.0 million yuan)

* Comments that market expansion and increased sales of main business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c3o8zP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)