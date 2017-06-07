UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Tailored Brands Inc:
* Tailored Brands, Inc. reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.90
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.37 to $1.67
* Q1 sales $782.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $793.3 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Tailored Brands Inc - company reaffirms outlook for fy 2017 gaap eps of $1.37 - $1.67; adjusted eps of $1.60 - $1.90
* Tailored Brands Inc qtrly comparable sales at men's wearhouse decreased 3.1 pct
* Tailored Brands Inc qtrly moores comparable sales decreased 5.3 pct
* Tailored Brands-continues to expect comparable sales for men's wearhouse to be down low-single digits, Jos. A. Bank to increase mid-single digits in fy
* Tailored brands inc - expect comparable sales for moores and k&g to be down mid-single digits in fy
* Tailored Brands Inc -company continues to expect capital expenditures of approximately $90 million for fy 2017
* Tailored Brands-now expects about net 20 store closures versus previous outlook of net 10 store closures, with increase due to more Jos. A. Bank store closures
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources