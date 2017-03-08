UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Tailored Brands Inc
* Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.75
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.19
* 2017 outlook includes an estimated operating loss of between $19 million and $20 million from Macy's Tuxedo business
* During 2016, Macy's Tuxedo business did not ramp as expected
* Outlook for 2017 also assumes decline in our corporate apparel business
* "In addition, our outlook includes an estimated operating loss of between $19 million and $20 million from Macy's Tuxedo business" for 2017
* Actively engaged in discussions with Macy's to restructure agreement
* In 2017, plan to invest approximately $90 million in capital expenditures and to use free cash flow to pay down debt
* Recorded an asset impairment charge of $14 million in Q4 related to fixed assets in Macy's stores
* "Due to early stages of our negotiations, our current 2017 plan assumes no further Macy's store expansion"
* Company expects approximately net 10 store closures in fiscal 2017
* Expects comparable sales in fiscal 2017 for men's wearhouse to be down low-single digits
* Expects comparable sales in fiscal 2017 for Jos. A. Bank to increase mid-single digits, moores and K&G to be down mid-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources