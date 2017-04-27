April 27 Taipei Star Bank :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.13 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1.3 for every one share instead of using undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend T$0.3 for every one share announced previously

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vo0xEX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)