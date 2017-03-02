March 2 Taiwan's central bank governor Perng Fai-nan made the following comments in a parliament session:

* Taiwan has massive forex reserves to maintain market order if a U.S. rate hike prompts foreign fund outflows.

* The U.S. dollar accounts for most of the central bank's forex reserves. The central bank did not increase its holdings of Chinese currency.

* Perng said earlier on Thursday the U.S. government is unlikely to label Taiwan a currency manipulator under the existing criteria used by the U.S. Treasury to assess currency policies of its trading partners.