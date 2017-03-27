March 27 Taiwan Name Plate Co Ltd:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To pay cash dividend of T$ 8.5 million in total

* To use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.5 for every one share

* To distribute stock dividend of 847,376 shares in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ahxDz6

