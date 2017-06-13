BRIEF-Standard Alliance Insurance reports FY group pre-tax loss 1.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net premium income 3.65 billion naira versus 4.57 billion naira year ago
June 13 (Reuters) -
* Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said local banks' exposure in investments and loans in Panama totals T$80.6 billion ($2.67 billion) as of April.
* Panama has established diplomatic ties with China and broken with Taiwan in a major victory for Beijing, which continues to lure away the dwindling number of countries that have formal relations with the self-ruled island.
* Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's move to establish diplomatic ties with Panama has affected the current stable situation across the Taiwan Strait. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung)
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in the near future and to complete its 2017 borrowing programme by the end of June, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Andrei Kruglov told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 A breakdown in Brexit talks between Brussels and London would be negative for the United Kingdom's credit rating but could be absorbed by other EU countries, S&P Global's sovereign ratings chief Moritz Kraemer said on Thursday.