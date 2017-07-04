BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4 Taiwan's financial regulator said in a briefing on Tuesday:
* Local insurers' accumulated forex losses hit T$97.1 billion ($3.18 billion) as of May, expanding from T$83.7 billion as of April.
* The widened loss is attributed to the stronger Taiwan currency, which strengthened about 6.7 percent against the U.S. dollar in May
* Losses in June remain to be determined as the local currency weakened against the U.S. dollar that month.
* The Taiwan dollar has been buoyant in the past few months, in part because the authorities have avoided intervening out of fear over trade measures from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. (Reporting by Faith Hung)
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral