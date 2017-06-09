BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
June 9 Pegatron Corp
* Says May sales up 18.2 percent y/y at T$78.6 billion ($2.61 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2skxEa8 (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to see the release)
($1 = 30.1210 Taiwan dollars)
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment