Banks and miners boost Australia shares; NZ gains
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
June 16 Taiwan's State-run Chang Hwa Bank , the ninth-largest bank by assets:
* Says government wins management control in annual general meeting
* Says the finance ministry wins five of nine board seats
* The ministry and Taishin Financial Holding, another major shareholder of Chang Hwa, have been in a dispute over management control
(Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung)
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
* Says fire has erupted in manufacturing area of instrument transformers inside factory premises at Gujarat on June 22
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Russia's Sberbank, the biggest creditor in ailing Croatian food group Agrokor, said it will auction an 18.53 percent stake in Agrokor-owned food retailer Mercator on July 7 to help reduce Agrokor's debt.