BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders equipment for T$591 million ($19.62 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1270 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions