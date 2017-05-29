BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics says Merck will sponsor and fund initial trials of their combo drug study
* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)
May 29Takara Bio Inc
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26
WASHINGTON, June 21 Republican senators voiced concern on Wednesday about a plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, fearing a rush to consider the major legislation as their party's leaders prepare to unveil it.
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition