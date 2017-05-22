BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc
* Says it will issue new units at the price of 91,287 yen per unit, to raise 5.96 billion yen in total through public offering
* Says it will issue new units at the price of 91,287 yen per unit, to raise 298 million yen in total through private placement
* The previous plan was disclosed on May 10
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZkN4Xj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: