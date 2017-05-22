May 22 Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc

* Says it will issue new units at the price of 91,287 yen per unit, to raise 5.96 billion yen in total through public offering

* Says it will issue new units at the price of 91,287 yen per unit, to raise 298 million yen in total through private placement

* The previous plan was disclosed on May 10

