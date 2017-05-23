May 23 Takashimaya Co Ltd

* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,439.3 yen per share, from 1,442.2 yen per share

* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,339.7 yen per share, from 1,342.4 yen per share

* Effective March 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wsy0ct

