BRIEF-Franchise Services Of North America announces chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
June 27 Franchise Services Of North America Inc :
June 26Takata Corp
* Says it filed for civil rehabilitation procedures on June 26 in Japan
* Says it also filed for civil rehabilitation procedures for two Japan-based consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and 12 overseas subsidiaries including TK Holdings Inc, in U.S.
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 Lawyers for people injured by exploding Takata Corp air bags told a U.S. bankruptcy court judge on Tuesday that the company's restructuring plan is being skewed to benefit automakers over victims.
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in a $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.