Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
June 26 Takata Corp
* Takata files for bankruptcy protection in Japan - Kyodo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* CEO: Won't pursue M&A now, though consolidation may come later
TOKYO, June 26 Western Digital Corp has told Toshiba Corp that it will not agree to a sale of the Japanese conglomerate's prized memory chip unit to a preferred bidding consortium that includes rival chipmaker SK Hynix Inc.