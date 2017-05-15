AIRSHOW-GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
May 15Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it has entered into an agreement for an absorption-type company split with its wholly-owned subsidiary, SPERA PHARMA, Inc. on May 15
* Says subsidiary was established as a succeeding company on April 20
* Says it plans to transfer a part of Pharmaceutical Sciences businesses of the co to Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
* Says it will transfer all of the issued shares in succeeding company to Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. based on the share transfer agreement, on July 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/29T46B
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.