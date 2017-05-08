BRIEF-Safran says GECAS places $2.9 bln order for CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 8 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Announced presentation of eight real-world analyses supporting effectiveness and safety of entyvio
* Analyses of Entyvio for treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and crohn's disease
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.3 percent to $0.20 per share