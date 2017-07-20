FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Takeda, Schrödinger announce multi-year, multi-target research collaboration
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 20, 2017 / 1:24 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Takeda, Schrödinger announce multi-year, multi-target research collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Takeda and Schrödinger announce multi-year, multi-target research collaboration

* Says under novel collaboration approach, Schrödinger will autonomously lead discovery efforts

* Says under terms of collaboration, Takeda will have option to exclusively license programs from Schrödinger

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - additional financial details are not being disclosed

* Takeda Pharmaceutical - economic terms include pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial milestones of up to $170 million per program, as well as royalties on future sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.