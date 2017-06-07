June 7 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce Lancet publication of
phase 3 alcanza clinical trial data of adcetris (brentuximab
vedotin) for CD30-positive cutaneous t-cell lymphoma
* Takeda - takeda plans to begin to submit data from
alcanza trial to regulatory agencies in its territories in 2017
* Takeda - Seattle Genetics plans to submit these data as
part of a supplemental biologics license application to FDA in
mid-2017
