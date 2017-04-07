April 7 Takson Holdings Ltd

* For year ended 31 march 2017, group is expected to record consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders

* Tong Yat Chong has resigned as chief financial officer

* Au Yeung Ho Yin has joined company recently and has been appointed as company secretary, deputy chief financial officer

* Expected loss mainly because of continuous downward trend in revenue