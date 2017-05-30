BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
May 30 Talanx Ag
* Talanx ag today issued its first-ever emtn programme, which has a volume of eur 3 billion
* Talanx ag says goal of the programme is to increase the flexibility of the company's financing - especially by structurally opening up opportunities for private placements - and to help cut its refinancing costs in the medium term
* Talanx ag says base prospectus for the programme is listed on the luxembourg stock exchange. Both senior and subordinated drawdowns are possible Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* FB Financial Corp files for offer for sale of 4.8 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing