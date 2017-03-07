BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 Talend SA:
* Talend SA - files registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Talend SA - filed a registration statement on form F-1 with U.S. SEC relating to a proposed public offering of ADS
* Talend SA - all of ADSs to be sold in proposed offering will be sold by existing shareholders of co; co will not receive proceeds from sale of ADSs
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.