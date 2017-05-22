BRIEF-Aiming says arrest of staff and unauthorized access
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
May 22 TALKPOOL AG
* TALKPOOL INCREASES ITS ORDER INTAKE FROM LARGE EUROPEAN TELECOM OPERATORS
* SAYS CONTINUES TO GET A WIDE RANGE OF IOT ORDERS BUT ORDER VOLUMES ARE STILL MODEST
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd
* Says it adjusts conversion price of its convertible corporate bonds to 9.93 yuan per share from 10 yuan per share, effective June 26