June 21 TALKPOOL AG:

* TALKPOOL GROWS SUBSTANTIALLY AND BECOMES PROFITABLE THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF LCC PAKISTAN

* ‍ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 100% OF SHARES IN LCC PAKISTAN​

* SHARES IN LCC PAK ARE BEING ACQUIRED FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF USD 5.2 MILLION OF WHICH USD 4.0 MILLION WILL BE PAID AT CLOSING

* REMAINING USD 1.2 MILLION WILL BE MADE IN TWO INSTALMENTS IN 2018 AND 2019 AND WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH TALKPOOL'S FUTURE CASH FLOW

* PAYMENT IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH A RIGHTS ISSUE OF 32.9 MILLION SEK AND A CONVERTIBLE LOAN OF 500,000 CHF

* RIGHTS ISSUE IS UNDERWRITTEN TO 81% THROUGH SUBSCRIPTION UNDERTAKINGS OF SEK 17.8 MILLION AND GUARANTEE AGREEMENTS OF SEK 9.0 MILLION

LCC PAK WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO TALKPOOL'S FINANCIAL REPORTING, CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE LATEST BY OCT. 31, 2017