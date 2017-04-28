April 28 TALKPOOL AG:

* TALKPOOL WINS STRATEGIC IOT CONTRACT IN SMART BUILDINGS TOGETHER WITH SIGREN

* SIGREN IS SELECTED TO SUPPLY SMART BUILDING TECHNOLOGY FOR MANAGING HEATING, LIGHTING AND BLINDS

* ORDER VALUE IS INITIALLY LIMITED BUT HAS GOOD OPPORTUNITIES TO BE EXPANDED