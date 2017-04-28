BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
April 28 TALKPOOL AG:
* TALKPOOL WINS STRATEGIC IOT CONTRACT IN SMART BUILDINGS TOGETHER WITH SIGREN
* SIGREN IS SELECTED TO SUPPLY SMART BUILDING TECHNOLOGY FOR MANAGING HEATING, LIGHTING AND BLINDS
* ORDER VALUE IS INITIALLY LIMITED BUT HAS GOOD OPPORTUNITIES TO BE EXPANDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S