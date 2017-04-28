April 28 Talkweb Information System Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to could rise up to 30 percent, or to be 129.2 million yuan to 168.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (129.2 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of education business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D80Y47

