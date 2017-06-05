BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU
June 5 Tallgrass Energy GP LP:
* Tallgrass Energy announces plans for new terminal in key Colorado oil complex; terminal to interconnect with the Saddle Butte oil gathering system
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - agreement with saddle butte pipeline to develop Tallgrass Grasslands terminal
* Tallgrass Energy- Platteville extension expected to have takeaway capacity of at least 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day and expected to be in service q2 2018
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - tallgrass Grasslands terminal will serve as a new pipeline origin for Pony Express Platteville extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying as much as a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the U.S. airline.