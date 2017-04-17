April 17 Tallgrass Energy GP LP

* Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and announces date for first quarter 2017 financial results

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.835 per common unit for Q1 of 2017

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - new distribution represents a sequential increase of 2.5 percent from Q4 2016 distribution of $0.815 per common unit