BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp
* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $200 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024
* CO , ITS UNIT INTEND TO OFFER $200 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THEIR 5.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024
* TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER EXISTING SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 19 Argentina sold $2.75 billion of a hotly demanded 100-year bond in U.S. dollars on Monday, just over a year after emerging from its latest default, according to the government.
* Chesapeake energy - lenders reaffirmed $3.8 billion borrowing base under co's senior revolving credit agreement, dated Dec 15, 2014 effective as of June 15